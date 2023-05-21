Wild Elephants Trample 68-year-old Man To Death In Jharkhand's Chandil

A 68-year-old man was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Sunday, police said.

The victim, identified as Lilkant Mahato, went out to relieve himself when the incident happened in Khunti village in Chandil block, they said.

He died on the spot, they added.

A police team reached the spot on being informed by the villagers and recovered the body, which was sent for post-mortem examination.

The elephants also damaged a house in the village and paddy of the fields, police said.