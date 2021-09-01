Wildlife Conservationist DV Girish Assaulted By Goons In Chikkamagaluru; Police Arrest Two

Renowned wildlife conservationist DV Girish was assaulted by a group of men in Karnataka's Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary on Monday. Girish, along with his friend and his daughter, were heading towards Shantaveri in a jeep when a group of eight men began to misbehave. The youths, allegedly drunk, hurled lewd remarks at the teen girl travelling with the activist and his friend. Infuriated at their improper behaviour, Girish and his friend scolded the men and drove off.

However, the drunk youths followed their jeep and began to threaten Girish and his friend. As things heated up, the accused allegedly dragged the activist and his friend out of the jeep and assaulted them. During the scuffle, Girish reportedly fell to his cheek and started bleeding. One passerby recorded the incident on mobile, which went viral on social media, drawing strong criticism against such behaviour.

In the video, Girish can be seen approaching the miscreants before getting thrashed by them. The video also shows his friend also getting slapped and hit multiple times by the goons. Before things got out of hand, the villagers of Kambihalli intervened and attempted to stop the attack.

Five accused identified, Police arrest two

Girish and his friend sustained minor injuries in the incident and were treated at the Chikkamagaluru hospital. Acting on the complaint of DV Girish, the rural police have booked eight men under sections of assault and criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code. The Chikkamagaluru police formed a special investigation team to investigate the matter. A total of five accused have been identified so far, of which two were arrested on Wednesday while three are on the run.

Girish is a noted environmentalist who has won many accolades for his efforts in preserving the Bhadra Sanctuary in Chikkamagaluru. He is a recipient of the prestigious Royal Bank of Scotland 'Protect the Tiger' Award, Wildlife Conservation Society Award, the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award, the Carl Zeiss Wildlife Conservation Award, and Tiger Gold award, among others. Girish is well known for his vital contribution to many organizations involved in the environmental protection movement.

Image Credit: Twitter