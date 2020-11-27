'Will Benefit Crores Of People': Top Lawyers Hail SC Order On Arnab Goswami's Bail

In a historic judgment, the Supreme Court on Friday pronounced its detailed reasoning for granting interim bail to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in a 'reopened' abetment to suicide case. Reacting to the judgement, senior lawyers have hailed the apex court for uploading the liberty of Arnab Goswami and stating that there was no connection between the suicidal death and Arnab.

'Crores of people will get the benefit of the judgement': KK Manan

"I will use the words that these are landmark observations of the honourable Supreme Court judge Justice Chandrachud Ji and it is also my perception and view that there was no nexus in between the crime or the suicidal death and Arnab Goswami because the state machinery and the state government, in fact, distorted the criminal jurisprudence and falsely implicated and falsely arrested him in a false case just to harass him and torture him. For that purpose, the Supreme Court has given the correct verdict. Crores of people will get the benefit of the judgement and observations," senior advocate KK Manan said.

'A very resounding judgement': Ishkaran Singh Bhandari

Senior Lawyer Ishkaran Bhandari hailing the verdict said that that it has many important parts which all the citizens of the country should know. He then spoke about the part which he felt is the "most important part of the judgement."

"This judgement has many important part viewers should know. But I want to start which I felt is the most important part of the judgement and just three lines I would read. After laying down the law, after discussing the settled judgement, the honourable court says, 'The prima facie on the application of the tests which have been laid down by this court in a consistent line of authority as has been noted above, it cannot be said that the applicant was guilty of having abetted the suicide within the meaning of Section 306 of IPC'."

"The astounding part was that it was an old case not some new case and even the court noted it. Now, I hope all this harassment will come to end and the use of state machinery will be stopped and thankfully we have got a very resounding judgement from the Supreme Court," Ishkaran said.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud on Friday gave reasons for granting relief to Arnab Goswami and two others in the case. The bench said the Supreme Court, High Courts and lower courts must be alive to the misuse of criminal law by the state machinery. They should ensure criminal law does not become a weapon for the selective harassment of citizens, it said. "Doors of this court cannot be closed to a citizen who has prima facie showed state has misused its power," it said, adding that deprivation of personal liberty even for a single day is too much.

