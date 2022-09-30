In a key development on Thursday, a Varanasi court reserved its verdict on the Hindu side's plea seeking carbon dating of the 'Shivling' found in the Gyanvapi mosque premises. However, the Muslim side opposed this citing that the object was part of a 'fountain'. Moreover, it pointed out that the Supreme Court had directed the Varanasi District Magistrate to keep the structure safe. Interestingly, the advocate of Rakhi Singh- one of the plaintiffs in the Gyanvapi case also objected to the carbon dating of the 'Shivling' expressing the apprehension that any scientific testing will damage it.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, the Hindu's side lawyer Vishnu Jain stated that the judgment will be pronounced on October 7. He said, "Muslim side too presented its side before the court, they said that carbon dating shouldn't be done. They said that it's a fountain and not a Shivling and it can't be ascertained. Court has reserved its judgment and will pronounce judgment in this matter on October 7".

आज हमने मांग की कि शिवलिंग की वैज्ञानिक जांच हो और ASI द्वारा एक कमीशन जारी किया जाए। आज मुस्लिम पक्ष ने 1-2 प्वॉइंट को छोड़कर अपनी तरफ से कोई नई बहस नहीं की: हिंदू पक्ष के वकील विष्णु शंकर जैन, वाराणसी, उत्तर प्रदेश pic.twitter.com/E6jZdCAuha — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 29, 2022

Boost to Hindu side in Gyanvapi case

In a big boost to the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi case on September 12, the Varanasi district court dismissed a plea challenging the maintainability of its suit. Varanasi District Judge AK Vishvesha held that the plea filed by 5 Hindu women who sought permission for the daily worship of Hindu deities located on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque can be heard further. He also rejected the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's arguments that the case can't be heard by the court due to the Places of Worship Act and the Waqf Act.

This trust which manages the Gyanvapi mosque had contended that only the Waqf Board has the right to hear any matter pertaining to the mosque. But the Hindu plaintiffs had claimed that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a temple. Pronouncing its order, the Varanasi district court asked both parties to submit their pleadings. Earlier, a Varanasi court allowed the videographic survey of the mosque premises. On May 20, the Supreme Court directed the transfer of the case to the court of the Varanasi District Judge but ordered the protection of the area where the 'Shivling' was found.