Will Close Down Facebook In India: Karnataka HC Warns Social Media Giant

Why you’re reading this: Issuing a warning to social media giant Facebook, Karnataka High Court on Wednesday (June 14) stated that it would consider issuing an order to close down the Meta platform’s activities in India after its alleged non-cooperation with the state police. The state police were probing the case of an imprisoned Indian citizen in Saudi Arabia. A bench of Justice Krishna S. Dixit further directed Facebook to submit the complete report with the required information in a week. The warning came in response to a petition filed by Kavitha, a resident of Bikarnakatte in Mangaluru in the Dakshina Kannada district.

3 things you need to know:

Karnataka HC warns Facebook over non-cooperation.

The petitioner approached the High Court over the delay in questioning in the investigation.

Facebook’s no response to Mangalore police’s letter seeking information instigated the stern warning by HC.

Why did Saudi Arabia arrest an Indian citizen?

The petitioner Kavitha in her plea said that her husband Shailesh Kumar, 52, had been employed by a company in Saudi Arabia for 25 years while she and their kids resided in her hometown in India.

Kavitha stated that in 2019 her husband wrote a message on Facebook backing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) but later in the same year some unidentified individuals created a bogus Facebook account in his name and posted objectionable posts against the King of Saudi Arabia and Islam. As soon as he learned about it, Kumar alerted the family, and Kavitha made a police report in Mangaluru about it. Shailesh Kumar, however, was detained by Saudi authorities and imprisoned.

In a letter to Facebook, the Mangaluru police who were conducting the inquiry asked for details on the creation of the phoney Facebook account. Facebook, however, had not replied to the police. The petitioner had also approached the High Court in 2021 to raise concerns about the investigation's delay.

Kavitha had also sent a letter to the central government requesting to get her husband released from prison.