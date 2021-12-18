'Will continue to work for progress': Gehlot

Jaipur, Dec 18 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said his government will continue to improve on its achievements of last three years.

He said the government will work on 'Public service is religion' theme.

Gehlot was inaugurating a four-day exhibition named 'Aapka Vishwas-Hamara Prayas' based on the achievements of the state government in three years at Jawahar Kala Kendra here.

On this occasion, he said, “Service is work, service is religion. The last three years have been 'your faith, our effort'. We will move forward in the same manner in which the state has achieved in three years." Gehlot said his government's "achievements" came despite a pandemic like coronavirus.

He inspected almost every stall in this exhibition based on the achievements of various 22 departments and asked about them. PTI AG VN VN

