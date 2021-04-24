Will COVAXIN Booster Shot Be Required After First 2 Doses? Bharat Biotech Chief Answers

With India grappling with the lethal second COVID-19 wave at present, Bharat Biotech chairperson Dr. Krishna Ella on Saturday, shed light on the possibility of providing citizens with a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, COVAXIN, to further strengthen the immunity against the Coronavirus. Maintaining that the trials for the same are currently underway, Dr. Ella opined that there might be a need for a booster dose of the vaccines going ahead as it might provide a long-term immunity against the virus.

The Bharat Biotech chief also touched upon the need to introduce changes in the contents of the vaccines periodically with respect to the mutating virus and the possibility of children being vaccinated, if it's required.

Will COVAXIN booster shot be required?

In an exclusive chat with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Dr. Krishna Ella said, "In the phase 2 trial people who have been vaccinated, the 370 people who got vaccinated there is no placebo in phase 2 data, not even one got COVID. Now, we are taking those people and giving them a booster dose and see that if we give a booster dose will they be protected for the next year. My gut feeling is that a booster dose will be required. Certainly, if you give a booster dose it might give a long term immunity."

Elaborating on the need to modify the contents of the vaccine as the virus keeps mutating, Dr. Ella remarked that some vaccine manufacturers including Moderna and Pfizer have already begun. He added that the vaccine strain may be required to be changed every year.

"Moderna has already changed the South African spike protein gene. Pfizer is on the way. We are also working on changing the strain. It might be required to change every year as per the mutation that is occurring, which will also give us an indication on which mutant is important to neutralize the other variant. It might happen every year we might have to change the strain or if other people are using spike protein, they might have to change the spike protein," Dr. Ella told Arnab.

When can children be vaccinated?

Expressing concern over the need to vaccinate children, Dr. Ella informed that children might be passive carriers of the virus as they are likely to not show any symptoms upon being infected. He said that the DGCI has permitted Bharat Biotech to conduct trials on children between the age group of 2-18 years old, which is likely to be completed in the next few months.

"Many children carry the virus but don't show symptoms. Also, if they get some disease and their lungs may get damaged and they might face a lot of problems in their life. That is what I am concerned about. I think young age kids should be vaccinated. We have got permission to conduct trials on children from 2 years to 18 years of age. It might take 3-4 months," Dr. Ella said.