Will Ensure You're In The Clear: 'Panicking' Disha Ravi's Toolkit Text To Greta Thunberg

As the Delhi Police continues to investigate climate activist Disha Ravi's role in connection with the case involving a "Toolkit" shared by climate campaigner Greta Thunberg in support of the ongoing farmers' protest, Delhi Commissioner of Police said that as far as Disha's arrest is concerned it was done as per the procedure. While stating that the law does not differentiate between a 22-year-old and a 50-year-old, Delhi CP SN Shrivastava said, "Disha was produced before a court which sent her to 5-day police custody. It's false when people say that there were lapses in the arrest."

Republic accesses Disha-Greta Whatsapp chats

In the latest development, Republic Media Network on Tuesday accessed Disha-Greta WhatsApp chats in which Disha is suggesting to Greta that they should not say anything about the ongoing farmers' agitation for a while. Disha also said that she will soon talk to her lawyers as their names are mentioned on the 'Toolkit' and this can get UAPA against them, meaning she was cognisant that her activities could land her in trouble.

At 9:23 pm: <Greta Thunberg sends two new links on the accidental leak on the document>

Greta: F*k

Greta, 9:25 pm: It would be really good to have it ready now..I will receive so many threats because of this..Its really blowing up

Disha: S**t..S**t

Disha, 9:25 pm: Sending it to you..

Disha, 9:35 pm: Ok can you not tweet the toolkit at all.. can we just not say anything at all for a while? I am gonna talk to lawyers. I am sorry but our names are on it and we can literally get UAPA against us.

Disha, 9:39 pm: Are you ok?

Greta, 9:40 pm: I need to write something

Disha, 9:40 pm: Can you give me five minutes I am talking to the lawyers

Greta, 9.41 pm: These hate storms happen sometimes and they're really intense

Disha, 9.41 pm: Sure (Quoting this msg - "Can you give me five minutes, i am talking to the lawyers")

Disha, 9.41 pm: I am really really sorry.. We are all panicking because this is getting really bad here

Disha, 9.41 pm: But we will make sure you are in the clear

Disha, 9.41 pm: We just have to deactivate all socials

Toolkit Probe: Developments so far

In a significant development in the Republic Day conspiracy probe, the Delhi Police on Monday unearthed the role of pro-Pakistan and Khalistan sympathiser Pieter Friedrich in the investigation. Pieter Friedrich has been named as one of the key conspirators of the 'toolkit', first shared by Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg. As per Intel, he was the one who suggested hashtags and whom to tag as a part of the social media outrage as penned down by the 'toolkit' over the Farm Laws.

Notably, Pieter Friedrich has been under the radar of security agencies after he was found to have links with ISI operative Bhajan Singh Bhinder. He is also said to have links with ISI masterminds of the 1990 terror plot and is said to be behind plotting the vandalism of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in California.

Apart from this, the Delhi Police after arresting Disha Ravi also issued non-bailable arrest warrants against activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu. Reacting to the warrant issued against her, Nikita Jacob on Monday moved the Bombay High Court, seeking interim protection against arrest. It is to be heard at 2:30 pm Tuesday.

Republic from its sources also learnt that MO Dhaliwal of Poetic Justice Foundation, who is associated with the Khalistani organization had contacted Nikita Jacob through his Canadian colleague Puneet and their collective motive was to create Twitter storm ahead of Republic Day. Ahead of the violence that shocked the National Capital on January 26, a zoom meeting was held between MO Dhaliwal, Nikita and Disha. The aim of this zoom meeting was to spread dissatisfaction and misinformation among the farmers.

What is the 'toolkit'?

Under its 'AskIndiaWhy' campaign, PFJ had created a toolkit which was shared by Thunberg, titled 'Global Farmers Strike- First Wave', which seems to have been in circulation since early January. It had encouraged people to organise solidarity protests either at or near Indian Embassies, local government offices or offices of various multinational Adani and Ambani companies. It also urged people to participate in the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day - which had ended in violence.

Later PFJ updated their 'toolkit' - which was again shared by Thunberg, aiming to get global attention on the ongoing farmers' protest urging people to tweet at PMO & Tomar, call or email govt representatives, sign online petitions and on-ground action near the closest Indian Embassy, Media House, or your local Govt. office on 13th/14th February 2021. The updated 'toolkit' claimed that "India has a long history of human rights violations, violence, and a cruel indifference for its most vulnerable citizens." and states that, "It is paramount to put international pressure on India’s Government." It also removes the Republic Day plan from the AskIndiaWhy's 'prior actions' - the 'plan' has now been denounced by PFJ.

