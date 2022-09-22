'Will Expand Republic Across Major Languages As Quickly As Possible': Arnab Lays Big Plans

The final report on the TRP case is out now and Republic Media Network has received a clean chit according to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet in the case that was registered two years ago, reported PTI. Since the malicious attempts to take Republic down have now failed, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami once again sounded the bugle about making it the biggest media house with a reach not only across India but across the world.

In a live 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram, Arnab revealed that he will work towards launching new channels in different languages and even more programs dedicated to 'Kashmiri Pandits'.

'Will find a way to expand as quickly as possible'

Touching on a sensitive topic like nationalism, Arnab said that Indians must be courageous enough to speak their mind and stated that his motive behind expanding Republic is to assemble every nationalist. "Some people ask me why do you want to spread Republic in every Indian language. It's because I don't have any other way to reach as many Indians as I want to in the shortest period of time," he said.

I don't have an ideology, the fact of the matter is that I am a nationalist, says Arnab as he takes your questions on #FinalTRPReport & #MediaHypocrisy on @republic 's Instagram page.



Fire in your questions here:- https://t.co/IlCipuAryi pic.twitter.com/hlGtnEglk4 — Republic (@republic) September 22, 2022

"We must, in the shortest period, of time reach as many Indians as possible so that in the future no Shaheen Bagh, or no Delhi riots kind of situation ever happens in this country and nothing can divide us." With requests for Republic Bhojpuri, Republic Marathi and Republic Telugu, Republic Punjabi, Kannada and many more popping up, Arnab said that it is possible if "we will make it an unstoppable movement". He further said that he will try to "find a way to expand as quickly as possible", both on broadcast and digital.

I will try to find a way to expand as quickly as possible, on broadcast and digital, says Arnab #LIVE on @republic 's Instagram page as #FinalTRPReport is submitted & #MediaHypocrisy is exposed.



Watch here:- https://t.co/IlCipuAryi — Republic (@republic) September 22, 2022

This comes just a few days after Arnab, during the Republic Bharat Summit on September 16, pledged to broadcast and publish in all Indian languages within the next two years. "By 2024, we will create the biggest global news organisation with its heart and centre in India," he had said during an interview with Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Thakur too sent his best wishes to Republic saying, "Yours will be the channel, which is a national channel going regional and international both at the same time. My best wishes to you and your group. I also want to congratulate your summit which has kept the theme of Nation First."

Launched in February 2019, Republic operates three top channels- Republic TV, Republic Bharat and Republic Bangla. Out of the three, Republic TV, which was introduced on May 7, 2017, is India's most-watched English news channel.