'Will Explore All Avenues Of Recourse': CPR After MHA Suspends FCRA Licence

After the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) suspended the Foreign Contribution Regulatory Act (FCRA) registration of the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) for six months, the public think-tank policy said that it will explore all avenues of recourse available. CPR also stated that there is 'no question of having undertaken any activity that is beyond our objects of association and compliance mandated by law'.

In a statement, the non-profit institution said, "We are in complete compliance with the law and are routinely scrutinised and audited by government authorities, including the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. We have annual statutory audits, and all our annual audited balance sheets are in the public domain. There is no question of having undertaken any activity that is beyond our objects of association and compliance mandated by law."

'Will explore all avenues of recourse available,' says CPR

It added, "In light of the current MHA order, we will explore all avenues of recourse available to us. our work and institutional purpose is to advance our constitutional goals and protect constitutional guarantees. We are absolutely confident that the matter will be resolved speedily, in fairness and in the spirit of our constitutional values."

CPR was under the radar after Income Tax surveys on it and Oxfam India in September last year. "As part of the survey follow-up process, CPR received several notices from the department. Following due process, detailed and exhaustive responses have been submitted to the department. CPR has and continues to cooperate fully with the authorities."

With the suspension of its FCRA registration, the CPR will not be able to receive any funds from abroad.

CPR had obtained foreign grants from institutions like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the University of Pennsylvania, the Hans Seidel Foundation, Namati Inc., Duke University, and the State Bank of India (Saving Bank Interest), among others. It should be noted that the Open Society Foundation (OSF) which is backed by George Soros is a big investor in Namati Inc.