Will Fight Legally And Politically For Mahadayi Water: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said the coastal state will win the battle for the water of the Mahadayi river as the government is making efforts on legal, technical and political fronts and leaving no stone unturned.

Goa and Karnataka have been at loggerheads over sharing the Mahadayi river water. The issue hot up again after the Central Water Commission (CWC) approved the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Karnataka for the construction of a dam on the Kalsa and Bhanduri tributaries.

“Whoever may say anything, we are firm on our decision. Whatever we have to do for Mahadayi, we are doing it legally, technically and politically. We will do whatever is required and we are confident that we will win the battle," Sawant said.

He was reacting to a purported statement of Karnataka chief minister Basavraj Bommai on the resolution by the Goa Assembly against the diversion of the Mahadayi river.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)