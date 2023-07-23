‘Will Fly To Imphal’: DCW Chief After Manipur Govt Denies Permission To Visit Survivors

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday, July 22, alleged that the Manipur government has denied her permission to visit the state to interact with survivors of sexual violence. The DCW chief also informed that despite state government’s u-turn on the permission, she will be visiting the state to ensure the well being of the survivors of sexual assault in the video of Kuki women paraded naked by a mob of armed men on May 4.

Writing a letter to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh,Swati Maliwal wrote, “I had sought your support in visiting relief camps housing victims of sexual violence in Manipur vide letter dated 20.07.2023. The video of inhuman atrocities against women and girls in Manipur has shocked the nation and I wish to ascertain their well being and provide support to them.”

She further stated that following permissions from the authorities, she along with her team planned her travel to Imphal. “However, suddenly we received an email from the Joint Secretary (Home) requesting us to consider postponing our visit in view of the current law and order situation in Manipur,” her letter to the Chief Minister added.

DCW chief to visit Manipur CM

Informing about her decision to visit the the two women, who were paraded naked in Manipur amid the clashes between the Kuki and Meitei community, the DCW Chief said that she has also sought time from the Chief Minister and will urge him to join her to to visit the sexual assault survivors.

Taking to Twitter, Maliwal shared her letter to the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and wrote, “Manipur government recommended I consider postponing my visit due to law and order situation. After deliberation on their suggestion, have decided to fly to Imphal as planned. Sought time from Manipur CM. Will meet him and request him to come along to visit the sexual assault survivors.”

Meanwhile, earlier on Thursday, July 20, Maliwal also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded immediate steps to curb the violence in the northeastern state. She further demanded the Prime Minister to take strict action against those who committed the heinous crime of parading two women naked and sexually assaulting them.

The horrific video from Manipur amid violence

The state of Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3 after a conflict broke out between the Meitei and Kuki community members. Following the widespread violence, a video recently emerged where two women were paraded naked by an armed mob. However, the video reportedly was dated May 4.

Six suspects have been nabbed so far, with police escalating its search to arrest the remaining culprits involved in the heinous act. The Manipur police on Saturday arrested two individuals, including a juvenile, in connection with the case.