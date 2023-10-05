'Will Follow Legal Process,' Says CEC Rajiv Kumar On Status Of Political Party If Named In A Charge Sheet

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Thursday said due legal process would be followed in the event of any political party being named as an accused in a charge sheet.

"The change in criminality, the name and the criminal action and all is all defined through the legal process and we will follow the legal process.

Everybody will follow the legal process whenever you have the relevant judgments.

So whatever it entails (will be followed)," he said at a press conference here after a three-day visit to Hyderabad to review poll preparedness for forthcoming assembly elections in Telangana.

He was asked about a political party being named as an accused in a charge sheet and how it may affect the status of the political party and its candidates as far as elections are concerned.

This came against the backdrop of media reports that the AAP is likely to be made an accused in the Delhi liquor policy case.