'Will Force Foreign Returns To Home Quarantine If Found Roaming' Warns Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday warned that if foreign returnees are found roaming around instead of staying under home quarantine they will be forcibly picked by authorities for isolation.

She appealed to the people who have returned from abroad, to strictly undergo home quarantine, and if they fail to do so, the Government authorities have all the power under the Epidemic Act to isolate them forcefully. Mamata Banerjee stressed that if any foreign returnee tests positive for Coronavirus, they may infect 50 others due to their carelessness.

The warning by Chief Minister comes shortly after West Bengal reported its second positive case of the deadly virus on Friday. A 22-year-old resident of Kolkata had returned from London on March 13.

Mamata Banerjee also complained that the Centre has not given permissions to private labs to conduct tests for Coronavirus. She said private bodies are unable to conduct tests as the authorities are waiting for permission from the Central Government.

The TMC supremo also said that that she has asked the Centre to provide foodgrains to States as many people are under isolation due to Coronavirus scare, and the production has gone down.

'Not getting enough help from the Centre'

On Thursday, Mamata Banerjee claimed that her government was not getting necessary assistance from the Centre to combat COVID-19 and it was dependent on its own resources to tackle the crisis.

Banerjee, who was attending a meeting of hospital representatives at the state secretariat, said the health department will procure two lakh masks and 30,000 gloves. Dispelling reports that shops and markets will be shut down as a precautionary measure against the pandemic, the TMC chief said those spreading rumours will be tracked and taken to task.

"We are not getting enough help from the Centre. We are procuring necessary things by roping in self-help groups," Banerjee said.

Mamata Banerjee said the state government has ordered 10,000 thermal scanners and 300 ventilation machines. She said her government will provide Rs 5 lakh insurance cover to 10 lakh government medical staffers across the State till April 15.

"Please note shops, markets and departmental stores will remain open. If these places are closed, how will people buy essentials? I will not allow the hoarding of essential commodities and escalation of prices. We will take strong action against those who spread rumours," she asserted.

The TMC supremo also insisted that the decision to temporarily shut down educational institutes and public places have been taken to avoid mass gatherings. She stated that children will be provided with mid-day meals at home.

