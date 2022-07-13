Will Get To Root Of Whether Sukesh Chandrasekhar Was Extorted Or Bribed Authorities: SC

'We will go to the root of the matter,' said the Supreme Court on Wednesday while hearing the plea of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife. Last month, the apex court ordered Chandrashekhar’s transfer to another jail on his plea that alleged threat to his life, complaining of assault inside prison by jail officials for disclosing to the Delhi police the names of top authorities manning the prison who were regularly paid money. Chandrashekhar claimed this was protection money for his safety but the Centre, and the Enforcement Directorate claimed this was a bribe.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar bribed jail authorities?

During the hearing before the Court on Wednesday, ED claimed that Sukesh paid Rs 12.50 crore to jail officials to allow him to run a criminal syndicate from jail. Countering the ED's argument, Sukesh claimed that the said amount was extorted from him by the jail authorities.

"Whether Sukesh gave bribe to run the racket from jail or was extorted from him, we will go to the root of the matter," the bench said, posting the matter for the next hearing on July 26.

The development comes a day after the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police booked 81 officials and staff members of the Rohini jail on corruption charges. The police booked Rohini jail staff after investigations revealed that Chandrashekhar distributed Rs 1.5 crore bribe to the jail staff every month for getting facilities to use mobile phones and a separate barrack without any hindrance.

Chandrashekhar was arrested in August last year for carrying out a Rs 200 crore con. In the chargesheet filed by the ED thereafter, he along with his wife Leena Maria Paul and 12 others were named for duping one Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy, Malvinder Mohan Singh.

The conman was in news for giving expensive gifts worth crores to actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi. Three more actors — Bhumi Pednekar, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhavi Kapoor — were also approached by Sukesh.