Will Get Visva Bharati Closed: VC's Alleged Clip On Thefts & Dacoity On Campus Trigger Row

On Wednesday, a fresh row was triggered after Visva-Bharati University Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty's purported audio clip released in which he could be heard threatening to close down the premier central university. VC Chakraborty has been earlier embroiled in several controversies- he was accused in a sexual harassment case in the year 2007. In the viral audio clip, which could not be verified, Chakraborty was heard telling the faculty and non-teaching staff that he will "ensure to close down the university".

"I will ensure Visva-Bharati University is closed down. But I am not issuing any threat. Visva-Bharati has become a hotbed of thieves and dacoits. Otherwise, how come (TMC leader) Anubrata Mondal gets away by saying the VC is insane," Chakraborty told PTI.

'Everyone here is an escapist': VC Chakraborty

The audio clips have triggered widespread protests but the Visva-Bharati authorities did not issue any official statement. In another audio clip, apparently of the same virtual meeting, Chakraborty purportedly said that everyone in the university is an 'escapist'.

"No sane person will be able to sustain here, considering the extent of theft going on unabated. Some of the children here try to break open the locks of a faculty member, but there is no protest. Everyone here is an escapist but wants the full salary at the start of the month. I tried to catch the thieves and hence I am bad for some,' he said, as per PTI.

A senior faculty member informed PTI that these comments were made at a virtual meeting on March 15 where the VC was talking about disciplinary action against some university staff and employees.

#MeToo Allegations

In 2007, VC Bidyut Chakraborty was involved in a sexual harassment case and it is believed that the case affected his prospects of being considered for the top post at Delhi University (DU). He was the Head of the Political Science Department at DU and the director of the Gandhi Bhawan at the university. He was then accused of sexual harassment by a colleague at Gandhi Bhawan, who claimed he had made "bad-intentioned" gestures towards her since his tenure at the Bhawan began. After the DU's committee on sexual harassment filed its report, it led to his removal from the post.

Later, Chakraborty's appointment to the Executive Council of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was also opposed because of the sexual harassment charges. Activists and women's groups had then written a letter to the President of India in protest against his appointment.