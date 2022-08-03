Last Updated:

Will Give Job To At Least One Person Per Family: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said his government will give employment to at least one person in every family in the state

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Yogi Adityanath

Image: PTI


Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said his government will give employment to at least one person in every family in the state, for which a skill mapping exercise will be initiated.

"During skill mapping, data will be prepared of families where no one is employed. Members of such families will be associated with a special programme and at least one family member will get employment," he said at an employment fair in Gorakhpur.  

"As per requirement, people will be trained and associated with employment or self-employment. No family in the state will be deprived of employment," he added.

READ | 'UP has lowest VAT on fuel prices; will not increase in coming days', says CM Yogi

The chief minister said the BJP's double-engine government in the state and the Centre has started several programmes like Skill India and Startup India to recognise the skill and potential of workers.  

READ | As Karnataka CM talks of applying 'UP model', KP Maurya praises Yogi Adityanath's policies

The state government gave jobs to 5 lakh youth during the last five years and 60 lakh artisans got loan, he claimed.  

READ | UP CM Yogi Adityanath visits Ayodhya, takes stock of Ram temple construction

"In 2015-16, the unemployment rate in the state was more than 18 per cent. It has now dropped by over 16 per cent and is currently at 2.7 per cent," claimed the CM. 

READ | Ensure proper utilisation of funds for purchasing uniform, books for students: CM Yogi to schools

Adityanath said UP has taken steps towards becoming a USD1 trillion economy, which will contribute to the wish of PM Narendra Modi of making India a USD5 trillion economy.

"In 2016, the UP economy was on the sixth position in the country and now it has reached the second position. During the last five years, per-capita income and the GDP has doubled. The youth, artisans and workers are moving on the path of self-reliance," the CM claimed. 

READ | CM Yogi bats to make Gorakhpur 'most beautiful city'; Sets base for Purvanchal development
First Published:
COMMENT