Will have no truck with BJP under any circumstances, says AIADMK

The opposition AIADMK on Thursday said it will not go back on its decision of severing ties with the BJP and reiterated that the party would cobble up an alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha poll and the next assembly election too.

The party's Deputy General Secretary K P Munusamy ruled out any scope for reconsidering the decision announced on September 25 under any circumstances, as the AIADMK needed to honour the sentiments of two crore party workers.

Following a meeting chaired by party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai, the AIADMK announced that it was parting ways with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

"We did not ask the BJP leadership to remove the state president (K Annamalai)" Munusamy told reporters in Krishnagiri.

In Chennai, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who was expelled from the AIADMK, accused Palaniswami of breaking the alliance with the BJP.

Speaking to reporters here, Panneerselvam said BJP leaders were in constant touch with him and that he would make his stance known only after the BJP makes a formal announcement about the alliance.