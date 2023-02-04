‘People Who Dare Will Pay The Price’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath On Gorakhnath Temple Attack

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network said both the state and central government is on 'alert’ to the security threats and that people who will dare to compromise the same will 'have to pay the price'.

When asked about the attack on the Gorakhnath temple and the threats on other religious places Yogi Adityanath said, “India has been prone to threats. The governments both at the centre and state are alert towards maintaining security and governance. Nobody will be able to compromise the security of the state and whoever will dare will have to pay the price.”

#LIVE | #UP Chief Minister @myogiadityanath breaks silence on Gorakhnath temple attacker; 'People will have to pay price for terror' pic.twitter.com/8jLGkH2QEi — Republic (@republic) February 4, 2023

What happened outside Gorakhnath temple on April 3, 2022?

According to an FIR (First Information Report) lodged at the Gorakhnath police station, Abbasi, an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) graduate, forcibly tried to enter the Gorakhnath temple premises on April 3. He attacked the security personnel deployed there with a sickle, injuring two Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables.

On January 30, 2023, the attacker was sentenced to death by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court.

Prashant Kumar, Uttar Pradesh's additional director general of police (ADG-Law and Order), had said that the investigation revealed that Abbasi was in touch with fighters and sympathises of the proscribed terror outfit Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Image: Republic