Will India Help Pakistan Deal With Economic Crisis? Here's What EAM S Jaishankar Said

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar set the record straight on Pakistan on the crisis the country is facing, saying that the Centre will look into the public sentiments before taking a call on whether to help Pakistan in its difficult situation or not.



As per reports, Jaishankar has made some hard hitting remarks over the issue saying that no country is going to come out from its hard times and become prosperous, if its basic industry is terrorism. Holding a mirror to Pakistan, he mentioned that terrorism is the fundamental issue in context to Pakistan and we must not be in denial of it.

India's response would be calibrated

EAM clearly suggested on whether to come to the rescue of Pakistan, and said that India's response would be calibrated. He even added that amid thoughts of helping hunger hit Pakistan, we must not forget that Pakistan is behind all the terror related incidents on Indian soil.



Giving a clear response he has emphasized that whatever we do to pakistan would reflect what pakistan has done to us.

Hizbul Mujahideen Chief roams freely on streets of Pakistan

Meanwhile, just a day before, images of Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Syed Salahuddin surfaced, wherein he is seen roaming on the streets of Pakistan openly in tight security provided by the army. He had reportedly gone to attend the funeral of Hizbul commander.



Terror activities including infiltration, violation of ceasefire, terror attacks in Indian territory and Afghanistan, have shown their priority is to carry on the terror factory. They are not concerned about anything else, even after passing a bill in the parliament complying to conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).