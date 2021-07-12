'Will Leave No Stone Unturned': Scindia To MP CM Over Expansion Of Air Connectivity

The newly-appointed Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiradtiya Scindia has promised Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan that he will not leave any stone unturned for the expansion of air connectivity in the state. Shivraj visited the Union Aviation Minister in Delhi and thanked him for providing eight flights to the state. Earlier in the day, Shivraj Singh Chauhan also held a meeting with the officials of Air India, in which State Minister for Civil Aviation VK Singh was also present.

Shivraj said, "I came to thank Jyotiraditya Scindia for providing eight flights to Madhya Pradesh. I have requested more flights, expansion of airports and interstate connectivity. He has promised that he will leave no stone unturned."

Spicejet to start eight flights connecting Madhya Pradesh

Jyotiraditya Scindia announced on Sunday that Spicejet will start eight flights connecting Madhya Pradesh with Maharashtra and Gujarat from Friday onwards. The flights are to start in different districts of Madhya Pradesh which includes Gwalior-Mumbai-Gwalior; Gwalior-Pune-Gwalior; Jabalpur-Surat-Jabalpur; Ahmedabad-Gwalior-Ahmedabad. Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also tweeted about his meeting with Scindia regarding the air connectivity in the state.

मैंने केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री @JM_Scindia जी से इंदौर, भोपाल व जबलपुर एयरपोर्ट के विस्तारीकरण, ग्वालियर में नवीन एयरपोर्ट बनाने और भोपाल को इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट बनाने के प्रस्ताव पर चर्चा की। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 12, 2021

Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "The Civil Aviation Ministry and the aviation industry are committed to take UDAN to greater heights!"

Under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments, and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable.

What is the UDAN scheme?

Ude Desh Ka Nagrik (UDAN) scheme was launched under the Ministry of Civil Aviation in 2016, focused to develop the regional Aviation Market for a period of 10 years. The objective of the scheme is to create affordable yet economically viable and profitable flights on regional routes so that air travelling can be affordable to the common man, even in small towns. The scheme provides air connectivity to underserved and un-served airports of the country through the revival of existing airports. In UDAN 4.0, a total of 78 new routes were approved under the 4th round of the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS). It further focuses to enhance air connectivity to remote areas.

In March 2021, Alliance Air launched its flight services in Bilaspur town of Chhatisgarh, connecting it with Delhi via Jabalpur and Prayagraj. The air service was started under the UDAN scheme and Chief Minister Bhupesh Bagel launched the inaugural flight virtually due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. During the inaugural meeting, the former Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that a total number of 54 airports have been upgraded so far and air service has commenced on 311 routes under the UDAN scheme. However, the target was to upgrade 100 airports and set up air service on 1,000 routes under the scheme.

(with inputs from ANI)

(IMAGE: ANI)