Will Manipur Crisis Have An Impact On Upcoming Mizoram Elections?

Mizoram is set to go to polls before we set foot in 2024 as the tenure of the current Assembly ends on December 17, 2023. Amidst crisis in Manipur and Myanmar, a few aspects make the upcoming elections in Mizoram very different and significant.

Mizoram is facing impact of both internal crisis related to the neighboring State of Manipur and the international crisis linked to neighboring Myanmar, a nation now overpowered by the Military Junta or Tatmadaw. Over the last few months, many people from Manipur have taken refuge in Mizoram, whereas, over the last few years at least 50,000 people have taken refuge in the State from Myanmar. Though they don't have any voting rights in the State, their presence will make things very different in the elections.

Talking about Myanmar, the suspension of the democratically elected government by the military forced many people particularly in the Chin State of the country to revolt against the military takeover. Pro Democratic Forces like the Chin Defence Force waged a war against the military. The Tatmadaw reacted to this by heavily bombing several areas of the Chin State, including Hakha, the capital and Thantlang as well as areas close to the Sagaing Region. With no places to go, most of the people living in Chin fled to the borders of India, seeking refuge. The borders that they approached were the international borders of India at Manipur and Mizoram. Though the State government of Manipur pushed back many, the State of Mizoram despite clear instructions from the Center not to entertain the refugees, opened the gates and welcomed at least 50,000 people over the last two years. The reason why Mizoram did so was very clear. Chief Minister Zoramthanga himself said, "The Chin people are our brethren. We will help them at any cost."

The Chin people share ethnic and cultural affinity to the Mizos or Zo tribe. It is also said that the Chins are also part of the greater Zo tribe. It is because of this that Mizoram opened the doors for the people from Myanmar's Chin region and not only gave them shelter and food but also gave work opportunities to them.

The ethnic violence in Manipur came to the rescue of Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who was facing the heat of anti-incumbency. The Zoramthanga-led MNF government has allegedly given a free hand to corruption in the State. However, when things went wrong in Manipur, it made it all right for the ruling MNF in Mizoram.

As the ethnic clashes between the Meitei's and the Kuki's broke out in Manipur, Mizoram again opened its arms for the displaced Kukis stating that the Kukis are part of the Zo tribe.

"The response shown by the government in the case of Myanmar and Manipur shows the compassionate and empathetic side of the government towards its own tribesmen. This has made even the detractors of the incumbent government or the Chief Minister to try and see things from a different angle," says Vee Mathara, a youth activist from Mizoram.

Before tension erupted in Manipur, the Zoram People's Movement, that has six legislators in the current assembly, was at loggerheads with the MNF at many fronts but things changed a few months back. Although this doesn't ensure the MNF a free ride in upcoming Mizoram elections.

When asked about youth representation and their aspirations, youth activist Vee Mathara said that Mizo political society doesn't give much value to youth representation. "For politics, as far as Mizo society is concerned, the elders take the call. Youths even in their 30s are not considered matured enough to be elected. But as far as polling is concerned, the youths will take call on issues like zero tolerance towards drugs, employment, and corruption," he said.

The ethnic divide or crisis in Manipur and Myanmar helped MNF gain its lost grip in the State but this will not be the only factor to win the elections. Mizoram is one State in India where elections are indirectly influenced by the church. The church authorities formed the Mizoram People's Forum to monitor the elections which keeps and eye on the election campaigns and ensure that no candidate exceeds or violates the terms set by the Mizoram People's Forum and Model Code of Conduct set by the Election Commission of India.