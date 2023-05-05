Last Updated:

'Will Never Allow NRC In Bengal': CM Mamata Banerjee

"No one has to worry about citizenship. That (NRC) won't happen here (in West Bengal). I am the guarantor," Mamata Banerjee said.

Press Trust Of India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday maintained that she would “never allow” implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

"No one has to worry about citizenship. That (NRC) won't happen here (in West Bengal). I am the guarantor," Banerjee said at an administrative review meeting here.

The CM had earlier, too, asserted that she would not allow NRC in her state.

Banerjee also advised people to exercise voting rights and ensure that their names appear on the voters' list.

"You all must make sure to vote… I would also advise people to update their Aadhaar card on time and in every 10 years," she added. 

