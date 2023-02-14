'Will Never Forget The Sacrifice Of Pulwama Martyrs': PM Modi, Others Pay Tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack on their convoy in Pulwama on February 14 in 2019. In the ghastly terror attack, 40 CRPF jawans were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama when an explosives-laden vehicle rammed into the CRPF convoy.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India."

Political fraternity pays tributes to martyrs

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid a heartfelt tribute to martyrs. He said, "I pay my tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the terrorist attack in Pulwama in the year 2019. This country salutes the courage and sacrifice of these soldiers who got Veergati. The entire nation stands firmly with their families."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to martyrs. He said, "I pay homage to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama on this day in the year 2019. The nation can never forget their sacrifice. Their valour and indomitable courage will always remain an inspiration in the fight against terrorism."

National president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) JP Nadda also paid homage to martyrs. "I pay a heartfelt tribute to all those brave hearts martyred in Pulwama on this day and recall their supreme sacrifice and dedication to our country. Their valour and selfless service to the nation is a source of inspiration for every citizen and will always be remembered," Nadda said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "Remembering and saluting the supreme sacrifice of our bravehearts during the cowardly Pulwama Attack. India will never forget. Jai Hind!"

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri took to Twitter to pay tribute to CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack, "Acts of terror take away the most fundamental human right - the right to life. On the 4th anniversary of the dastardly Pulwama terror attack, I pay homage to the valour and supreme sacrifice of our soldiers. Jai Hind," he said.

Former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Shesh Paul Vaid also paid homage to Pulwama martyrs. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Heartfelt tribute to our brave heroes who sacrificed their lives in Pulwama Attack. Never Forget Never Forgive."