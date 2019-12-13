Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh Join Five Strong List Of Anti-CAB States

After Punjab, Kerela and West Bengal, the Chief Minister's of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have said that they will not implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in their states.This comes after the Rajya Sabha passed CAB with a majority of 125-105 votes on Wednesday. Massive protests have erupted in the northeastern states after the bill has passed. The northeastern protesters are opposing CAB owing to cultural reasons, however, the opposition is rejecting CAB citing Article 14 and equality to all the communities.

West Bengal rejects CAB

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament Derek O'Brien said that Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, which was passed in Rajya Sabha, will not be implemented in West Bengal. “This government only makes big promises but all their promises fail. Mamata Di has stated clearly that NRC and CAB will not be implemented in West Bengal,” said TMC MP.

Kerala to not implement CAB

The Chief Minister of Kerala Pinrayi Vijayan on Thursday has termed the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) 2019 unconstitutional. Vijayan also accused the Central government of dividing the country on the basis of religion. This statement of Vijayan comes after the Bill was passed in both the houses and awaits the President's approval to become a law.

Speaking to the media Vijayan said, "Kerala will not accept Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). CAB is unconstitutional. The central government is trying to divide India on religious lines. This is a move to sabotage equality and secularism."

No CAB in Punjab

Asserting his commitment to the protection of the Constitutional ethos of the country, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said the Congress, which has a majority in the Punjab State Assembly, would block the unconstitutional Bill in the House. “My government, on our part, would not let the legislation rip apart the secular fabric of the country, whose strength lies in its diversity,” Singh said. He said that the Parliament had no authority to pass a law that “defiled the Constitution” and violated its basic principles and fundamental rights of the people of India, said the Chief Minister, declaring CAB to be `null and void’ on account of the fact that it was against the tenets and values contained in the Constitution.

About CAB

The Bill seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants.

