Will Omicron Cause A Third Wave In India Soon? Here Is What Health Ministry Says

With the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' causing widespread alarm across the country, the Union Health Ministry on Friday issued a list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) to clear misinformation and allay concerns.

On December 2, India reported its first cases of the new COVID variant after Lav Agarwal, the Joint Secretary of the Union Health Ministry confirmed that two cases of Omicron had been detected. Both the cases, aged 46 years and 66 years, have been found in Karnataka and have reported mild symptoms.

Following the detection of two Omicron cases, the Health Ministry has ramped up surveillance both at the Central and State-level and has issued a statement on the likelihood of a possible third wave.

Will Omicron cause a third wave in India?

On the possibility of a third wave of COVID infection, the Health Ministry has reported that given its characteristics, Omicron was likely to spread to more countries, including India. However, the Centre has also asserted that keeping in mind India's vaccination pace, and high exposure to Delta, the severity of the spread is anticipated to be low.

"South Africa has declared the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic with the emergence of the Omicron variant," it stated. The Ministry added, “given the fast pace of vaccination in India and high exposure to Delta variant as evidenced by high seropositivity, the severity of the disease is anticipated to be low”.

The Centre also asserted that with the help of the scientific and medical community, it was monitoring the situation closely and issuing guidelines from time to time to avoid another surge of infections. "Measures to prevent COVID-19 infection with Omicron remain the same as previous strains – wearing a mask properly, taking both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, social distancing and maintaining ventilation to the maximum possible," the Ministry cautioned.

On November 24, the World Health Organization (WHO) informed the world about a contagious strain of COVID-19 from South Africa, which had the potential to escape a human body's immune response. In less than a week, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 which has been classified by the WHO as a “Variant of Concern" has been detected in 29 countries. According to the global health agency, the Omicron variant has a 'transmissibility advantage' given the high number of mutations it harbors. This makes the variant capable of escaping immune system responses and has a likelihood of further spread at the global level.