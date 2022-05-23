'Will Openly Target...': Terror Outfit TRF Threatens Attack On Pilgrims At Amarnath Yatra

The Resistance Front, an offshoot of militant organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, on Sunday threatened to attack the Amarnath Yatra. Ahead of the start of the Yatra, the terror group has now issued a fresh warning and said that the pilgrims will be attacked. Meanwhile, justifying the possible attacks on Yatra, the TRF claimed that the pilgrimage was being used for demographic and political gains.

Militant outfit TRF issued a threat claiming that there would be possible attacks against the Amarnath Yatra, which is a pilgrimage to the Amarnath temple in Jammu and Kashmir. Ahead of the summer months pilgrimage, the outfit said that the matter has becomes their “concern” as “religious institutions are being used against Kashmir struggle”.

TRF issues letter threatening attack against Amarnath Yatra

In a letter dated May 22, the TRF claimed that the government earlier used Kashmiri Pandits for vote bank politics and was not using the pilgrimage for the same. "They [government] are going to use Amarnath Yatra for their dirty politics. From mere 15,000 to 8 lakh pilgrim registrations and from 15 days to 80 days is just to provoke the sensitivity of Kashmir situation,” the outfit wrote.

“It has come to our knowledge that this fascist regime is pumping RSS Sanghis into the Valley in the name of Amarnath Yatra," TRF further noted. "We are not against any religious matter but when such religious institutions are used against Kashmir struggle, then it becomes our concern to take such matters in our hands," the group further said.

The group further said that it would act against the government's "schemes" as the Amarnath Yatra is used for "political and demographic gains". The letter further mentioned that the TRF "will openly target any stooge who becomes a pawn of this regime and the blood of such stooges and pawns will spill like anything everywhere from Jammu to Kashmir.” The terror outfit ended the letter by mentioning that the group was “fully monitoring” the situation.

J&K LG Sinha reviews Amarnath Yatra preparation

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha reviewed the preparations for Amarnath Yatra at a high-level meeting in Raj Bhawan on May 21. The meeting was attended by DCs, SSPs, and officials of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB). During the meeting, the Lieutenant Governor stressed that it is the priority of the administration to ensure the best facilities for the pilgrims.

According to the press release, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also fixed June 15 as the timeline for completing all works pertaining to the highly-anticipated Amarnath Yatra. He further instructed for regular monitoring of specific works at two districts- Anantnag and Ganderbal. He directed that adequate field staff of the concerned departments, including Jal Shakti and Power, should remain available for providing continuous services during the Yatra.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD