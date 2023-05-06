Will Probe Audio Recording's Authenticity: CM On Congress Charge Of 'Kharge Assassination Plot'

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said an investigation would be conducted to find out the authenticity of the audio recording regarding the alleged plot to kill Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge and his family.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “I do not know about the audio. That will be investigated. We will take it seriously and get it investigated." Bommai was reacting to the charge of the Congress General Secretary and Karnataka in charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, who alleged that an assassination plot has been hatched to ‘wipe out’ Kharge, his wife and his entire family by a BJP candidate, Surjewala also shared an alleged audio recording of the BJP candidate from Chittapur constituency in Kalaburagi district Manikanta Rathod, in which he is heard purportedly saying in Kannada that he will wipe out ‘Kharge, his wife and children’.

Rathod rejected the charges outright and said, “It is all a lie. They are playing some fake audio. The Congress is leveling baseless allegations fearing defeat.”