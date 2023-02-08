'Will Provide All Necessary Relief': Woman Officer Of Indian Army On Turkey Relief Mission

In line with the Union government’s decision to provide support to earthquake-hit Turkey, a woman officer of the Indian Army, participating in the relief effort, stated that all required assistance is being supplied.

“Our heart goes out to the people of Turkey, our 99-member support team is carrying a variety of special equipment to provide all the necessary assistance and relief to the people of Turkey. We’ll do our best and we’ll contribute to humanitarian and disaster relief efforts to bring normalcy in Turkey,” a woman officer of the Indian Army said.

India steps forward to aid earthquake-hit nation

It is pertinent to note that the Indian Army on February 7 mobilized a team to provide medical support to Turkey. Prime Minister Narendra, Modi anguished by the loss of lives and damage to property, offered his condolences to the bereaved families.

"May the injured recover soon. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey and is ready to offer all possible assistance to cope with this tragedy," he said.

India has already sent two aircraft to Turkey. Medical equipment, medical teams, NDRF teams, rescues, dog squads, and relief supplies are all on board this aircraft. X-ray equipment, ventilators, heart monitors, and oxygen production facilities are also among the medical supplies. The first medical team is made up of 99 personnel from the Army Field Hospital in Agra.

In the region of Turkey affected by the earthquake, a 30-bed medical centre will be built. Additionally, India intends to deploy medical supplies to Syria via a C-130J Super Hercules transport plane from the Indian Air Force. To inform him that India is determined to offer "expeditious support" to Syria, MoS MEA V Muraleedharan met Bassam Al-Khatib, the ambassador of Syria.