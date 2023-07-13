'Will Quit Politics If Corruption Is Found In Finance Dept': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, speaking on the floor of the house in the Legislative Assembly on July 12, claimed that he will retire from politics if there’s any corruption in his department (finance). He further asserted that he has never indulged in adjustment politics throughout his political life. The Karnataka CM claimed that if someone proves that he had indeed done so, he would immediately quit politics.

CM Siddaramaiah, however, said that he doesn’t know if there’s any corruption in other departments. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai objected to Siddaramaiah’s comment and said, “We are not pointing to your department in particular but to other departments where corruption has become rampant.”

Responding to Bommai, Siddaramaiah said, “When we made these allegations during the previous government's tenure, we told them to probe allegations we levelled. Why didn't they probe it?”

In retaliation, Bommai said, “CM Siddaramaiah is talking about transfers and the allegations. I thought he would talk about the transfers and corruption in his government. You are free to probe the allegations you made during our tenure. It is your government now. Probe all the allegations against us. We have no problem. However, we only urge you to probe the allegations against your own government in various agencies as well.”

Responding to Bommai's demand of probing corruption in his government and agencies, Siddaramaiah said, "Anti-Corruption Bureau is there in 18 states in India. ACB is there in BJP-ruled states too. You keep saying you dissolved ACB in Karnataka. You didn't dissolve ACB. The court dissolved it."

Banter over who will be the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly

Chaos erupted in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly after ministers were indulged in banter on who will be the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. Taking a dig at senior BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Siddaramaiah said that he has information that the latter will not be chosen for the key position.

The issues came up when Siddaramaiah was making an intervention to clarify on 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme, which will provide up to 200 units of free electricity to households, as JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy was speaking on the Motion of Thanks in the Assembly.

"Yatnal, I thought you are a good parliamentarian, but you repeatedly intervening doesn't make you a good parliamentarian. I know that you are also one of the aspirants to become the Leader of Opposition, please don't be under the impression that by repeatedly raising objections and intervening you will be made opposition leader," Siddaramaiah said as Yatnal raised repeated objections.

"It won't happen like that, please sit. They (BJP leadership) will make whomever they want as LoP. Don't be under the wrong impression that you will be made (LoP), just because you repeatedly intervene when someone is speaking. According to my information, they will not make you," Siddaramaiah added.