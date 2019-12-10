Will Rapists From Affluent Background Also Be Encountered, Asks Jwala Gutta

"Shocked and appalled" to see people in her hometown Hyderabad celebrating the Police encounter which gunned down the four rapists, top shuttler Jwala Gutta has questioned if rapists who belonged to rich and powerful family also face "such treatment."

She also said that she had no regrets in questioning the wisdom of all those who celebrated such encounter and did not really care if she was trolled for this.

'It is my opinion'

"I am always trolled. I don't care. It's my opinion and I have every right to have one. I don't think Police encounter is a good thing and it should be encouraged or celebrated. Everyone should be tried and punished legally and rules should follow to everyone. Will rapists belonging to rich and powerful background be treated the same way? If not, then why this differential treatment? Why the legal route was not followed? I was really upset to see all that and I do not approve that," Jwala told Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

She said society should have zero tolerance towards rapists but that did not mean encounter them. "This is dangerous for society. And as someone coming from Hyderabad, I was really shocked and terrified. But good people supported me as well. So I feel there is enough room for following the right method for everything."

