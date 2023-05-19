Will Rs 2,000 Notes Remain Legal Tender After September 30?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes on Friday, May 19. People in possession of Rs 2,000 currency notes can go to any bank to exchange the notes. The notes have to be exchanged between May 23 and September 30. But will the notes remain legal tender after September 30?

The Rs 2,000 notes are expected to stay legal tender even after September 30, ANI reported citing a source.

"Rs 2000 currency note will remain legal tender after 30th September too. RBI expects that 4 month time is enough for people to exchange notes with the banks. Most of the Rs 2000 notes that are in circulation will return to banks within the given time frame of 30th September. This is a routine exercise of RBI and people need not panic,” reported ANI.

The source further said that RBI expects a period of four months will be enough for citizens to get these notes exchanged from banks. Most Rs 2,000 notes in circulation are expected to be returned to banks. The source further said that withdrawal of notes is a routine exercise and people should not panic over it.

In fact, the RBI had taken a similar decision in 2013-14 when it decided to do away with pre-2005 notes in a bid to crack down on illegal currency. Banks have been asked by RBI to stop issuing Rs 2,000 denomination bank notes with immediate effect.

Everything you need to know about the Rs 2,000 note

The Rs 2,000 denomination note was brought into circulation in November 2016 under Section 24(1) of the RBI Act, 1934, in order to meet the currency requirement of the economy in an expeditious manner after the withdrawal of the legal tender status of all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes at the time.

The motive behind introducing these notes was met after banknotes of other denominations were available in sufficient amount. Thus the printing of Rs 2,000 notes were stopped during 2018 to 2019.

Rs 2000 denomination banknotes at the end of lifetime

Before March 2017, around 89 percent of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes were issued and are currently at the end of their lifetime which is of four to five years.

The overall estimated value of these banknotes in circulation has declined from Rs 6.73 lakh crore at its peak as of March 31, 2018 (37.3 percent of Notes in Circulation) to Rs 3.62 lakh crore forming on 10.8 percent of notes in circulation on March 31, 2023.

The central bank stated, "It has also been observed that this denomination is not commonly used for transactions. Further, the stock of banknotes in other denominations continues to be adequate to meet the currency requirement of the public.”

“In order to ensure operational convenience and to avoid disruption of regular activities of bank branches, exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes into banknotes of other denominations can be made upto a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at any bank starting from May 23, 2023”, it added.