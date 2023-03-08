K Kavitha Responds To ED Summons In Delhi Liquor Policy Case; 'Will Seek Legal Opinion'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter and Bharatiya Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha has responded to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons in connection with the Delhi Liquor Policy scam case and said that she will cooperate with the Central agency. She also said that she will seek "legal opinion" on the date of attending the ED summons.

Stating that her Bharath Jagruthi organisation, along with the Opposition parties will stage a one-day peaceful hunger strike at Delhi Jantar on March 9, demanding the BJP government to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill, Kavitha said, "In light of these events, I have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate to appear on March 9th in New Delhi."

"As a law-abiding citizen, I will fully cooperate with the investigation agencies. However, due to the Dharna and prefixed appointments, I’ll seek legal opinions on the date of attending it," the BRS leader added.

#BREAKING | After being summoned by ED, BRS leader K Kavitha says she 'will seek legal advice and fully cooperate'.



Tune in - https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/AGHy4aFWMl — Republic (@republic) March 8, 2023

Kavitha attacks Centre over ED summons

Attacking the BJP-led Centre, she said, "I would also like the ruling party at the Centre to know that these tactics of intimidation against the fight and voice of our leader, CM KCR, and against the entire BRS Party will not deter us. Under the leadership of KCR, we will continue to fight to expose your failures and raise voices for a brighter and better future for India."

Earlier on Wednesday, March 8, Republic learned that the ED sent a summons to BRS MLC Kavitha in the Delhi Liquor Policy scam case and asked her to appear at the agency's Headquarters in the national capital on March 9 for questioning. According to sources, the agency wants to confront the BRS leader with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandran Pillai who was arrested by ED on Tuesday, March 7.