'Will Stop Calling India A Democracy When...,' Rahul Gandhi Attacks Modi Government

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again stoked controversy over his attack on the Indian democracy during his visit to Europe earlier this month. Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi alleged that Indian democracy is under assault, asserting that many individuals in the country are fighting to defend the same. He made the remarks while speaking at the University of Oslo, the video for which was shared by the Congress party on Thursday, September 21.

Rahul Gandhi, while speaking at University, alleged that many are not allowed to speak in India. "India's democracy is under severe assault but India is also defending it. When that defence stops, if ever, then I'll say India is not a democracy anymore. However, there are still so many people who are fighting the attack on our democratic structure. The fight is not over and I think we will win the fight," said Gandhi at the University of Oslo. He had made similar remarks at Brussels during a media briefing. In Brussels he said that the Indian government has been carrying out a full-scale assault on democratic institutions of India.

He claimed that after coming to power the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A will ensure that the institutions that are neutral and belong to the people of India. “ We'll make sure they are not attacked or pressurised,” said Gandhi. “There are large parts of India that are not included in its growth story such as the tribals, dalits, minorities, etc. and India won't be successful without their inclusion,” he added.

During his visit to Norway, he had also met many Norwegian lawmakers including former Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg at Oslo. Gandhi’s week-long Europe tour was organised by the Overseas Congress, during which spoke on several issues ranging from China’s aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to the Russia-Ukraine crisis. He had met with lawmakers of different countries and had interacted with students of different countries.