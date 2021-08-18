‘Will Take India Forward,’ Says Newly-appointed Civil Aviation Min Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Civil Aviation Minister stated on Tuesday that it will be his goal to move India forward in the civil aviation sector. Following his appointment as the Union Minister, he spoke to the media during a visit to Indore. Scindia said, “I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda that they believed in me, I am ready to serve the people.”

Jyotiraditya Scindia Union Minister: Will endeavour to take India forward in the civil aviation sector

Scindia added, “ I am dedicated and it will be my endeavour to take India forward in the civil aviation sector under the leadership of the Prime Minister.” The minister arrived in Indore to begin the three-day Jan Ashirwad Yatra. A significant number of BJP members and leaders showed there to greet their leader warmly. Scindia is a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament representing Madhya Pradesh. He had been posting updates about his Yatra on his Twitter handle.

Jyotiraditya Scindia background and political history

Between 2009 until 2012, he served as the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry in the UPA II cabinet. Between 2012 and 2014, Scindia served as Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power. Scindia, a member of the ancient Gwalior royal dynasty, was first elected to the Lok Sabha from Guna in 2002, following the death of his father Madhavrao Scindia in a plane crash. He has also previously been the president of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association.

Jan Ashirwad Yatra by BJP to introduce new Cabinet ministers post shuffle

The Jan Ashirwad Yatra is a massive rally that was planned by the BJP. It aims to introduce the new central ministers to people over the next couple of months. The Yatra stretches across 22 states. 39 new ministers inducted in the Cabinet are to take part in this Yatra. The rally is expected to cover around 20,000 km. Some ministers are doing smaller Yatras of 3-4 days while others may go on for seven days to visit national figures, vaccination centres, food distribution centres, memorials and statues, etc.

(IMAGE: PTI)