'Will TMC Defend Or Act Against Her': BJP Hits Out At Mahua Moitra Over Abuse In Lok Sabha

A day after Lok Sabha witnessed an uproar after TMC MP Mahua Moitra used offensive language on the floor of the House in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament on February 7, the BJP has hit back at her raising strong objections over her remark. Notably, the TMC MP used unparliamentary language regarding BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri as recorded in the microphone, during the speech of the TDP MP K Ram Mohan Naidu's address in the Lok Sabha.

Will TMC still defend her? asks BJP national spox Poonawalla

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the TMP MP and asserted that the serial offender Mahua Moitra crossed the line by using abusive language inside the Parliament. "Earlier she abused a journalist with an offensive gesture, insulted Maa Kaali, and attacked Brahmins with “Chotiwala Rakshas” jibe. Will TMC still defend her? Or will it condemn and act on her," Shehzad Poonawalla stated.

"TMC MP Mahua Moitra was heard using offensive, abusive and the most unparliamentary language inside the Parliament distorting the decorum of the House, violating and breaching Parliamentary privilege and violating the rules and norms of the decorum and decency inside the Parliament," BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla said.

Poonawalla further asserted that she is a serial offender, this is not the first time she has crossed the line showing offensive gestures to journalists on air whether it is using the 'Chotiwala Rakshas' jibe at the Brahmin community and also making very disparaging comments about 'Maa Kaali'.

"Mahua Moitra continues to get a long rope from her party- TMC. Ironically, the TMC party is the party that lectures everyone about the use of language, in fact, the party even went ahead and jailed a person for sharing a cartoon that it called offensive against Mamata Banerjee. But here, the MP of the TMC abuses the Parliament's platform, making such kind of commentary inside Parliament," Poonawalla said.

Further, asking if TMC will take action against Moitra, Poonawalla said, "TMC should be asked whether they will take any kind of action against the serial offender, whether they will condemn these kinds of remarks because this is just not a breach of the Parliamentary privilege or violation of Parliamentary rules and norms, it is a breach of ethics and morality in public life."

Notably, on February 7, Moitra used an offensive word for BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, which triggered a reaction from the MPs of the saffron party. The incident was reported to TMC's Sudeep Banerjee by Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi.

Joshi, a senior leader of the BJP, had said that he would bring the matter to the notice of the leader of the TMC in the Lok Sabha and ask them to apologise. He had, however, said, "If she does not apologise, it's her culture.'