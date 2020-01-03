'Will Translate It To Italian, Read It': Amit Shah Challenges Rahul Gandhi To CAA Debate

Home Minister Amit Shah in a fiery speech at his Jodhpur rally has challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to a discussion on CAA if he has read the Act and affirmed that BJP will not cede an inch back on CAA.

“Congress, Mamata didi, SP (Samajwadi Party), BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party), this Kejriwal and company, these Communists, all are opposing. And I challenge all these parties. You (opposition) all say the citizenship of minorities will be taken away with this act. Rahul baba, have you read the law? If yes, then come to any place for a discussion. If not, then I can translate in Italian also for your reference, read it once”, said the Home Minister.

READ | Govt Won't Budge On CAA: Amit Shah

Reiterating that act is about giving citizenship, Shah continued with his attack on the opposition stating, “I want to tell the nation also, the Act does not have provision to snatch away citizenship, but it gives citizenship. And you (opposition) are misleading the people. Friends, what is the amended Citizenship Act? Through this massive public gathering, I want to apprise people, CAA is about giving citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian brothers who came to India due to religious persecution in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh”.

READ | Amit Shah Takes A Stand, Says 'Won't Rollback CAA Even By An Inch' At Fiery Jodhpur Rally

'BJP will not move an inch back on CAA'

People attending the rally raised posters to show solidarity on the CAA. Giving assurance to the attendees of the rally and challenging the opposition once again, Shah said, “I can see you all are raising your boards because the act will provide you citizenship, you all don’t worry, even if all the parties in the opposition come together against the Act, BJP will not move an inch back on CAA. Nobody can stop you from getting citizenship.”

READ | No One Called Ex-JK CMs 'anti-national', Decision On Their Release By UT Admin: Amit Shah

'We will work hard'

Continuing the onslaught on the opposition, Shah said, “You (opposition) can mislead all you want. We will also work hard and go to people. We will go to the youth and minorities, and tell them that your citizenship has nothing to do with this act, it is about giving citizenship to refugee brothers.”

The Anti-CAA protests

The protests against CAA which began in Assam had spread across the country with protests in universities like Jamia Millia, JNU and Aligarh Muslim University took a violent turn with stone-pelting and damaging public property. The clash between Police and protesters resulted in alleged lathi-charging, tear gas and rubber pellet action by police and vandalism by protestors. Many sections of the nation criticized the alleged brutal police action. Several protestors and police personnel were injured and died in the protests.

READ | Protests Against CAA 'mostly Political', Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah