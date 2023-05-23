Will Withdraw AFSPA Completely From Assam By End Of 2023: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, May 23 stated that AFSPA will be withdrawn from the entire state by November end. Notably, the Centre in April, 2022 had withdrawn the AFSPA completely from 23 districts in Assam and parts of Manipur and Nagaland. However, the AFSPA remained in force in the remaining eight districts and a sub-division of another district in Assam.

“We are aiming at withdrawing AFSPA completely from Assam by the end of 2023. We will also rope in ex-military personnel to train our police force,” tweeted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma attends commandants' meeting

Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the first-ever commandants' meeting on Monday at the Police Training Centre in Dergaon as part of the sequel undertaken to bring about police modernization in Assam.

“AFSPA will be lifted from the entire state by November. This will facilitate the replacement of CAPFs by Assam Police Battalions. However, the presence of CAPFs as required by law shall be in place,” stated one of the highlights from his speech made at the conference.

The conference would be conducted every six months, according to Chief Minister Sarma, due to the commandants' significant contributions and those of the Assam Police Battalions.

The purpose of the conference is to assist the Assam Police Battalions in becoming dynamic bodies capable of carrying out their mandate.

What is AFSPA?

Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 is an act of the Parliament of India that grants special powers to the Indian Armed Forces to maintain public order in “disturbed areas”. According to the Disturbed Areas Act, 1976 once declared ‘disturbed’, the area has to maintain the status quo for a minimum of 3 months.