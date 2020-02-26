'Wing Commander Abhinandan Demonstrated Spirit Of IAF': Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadoria

On the anniversary of the Balakot airstrike, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadoria has lauded Wing Commander Abhinandan stating that he "demonstrated the spirit of Indian Air Force", despite flying a technologically inferior aircraft as compared to the enemy's. Wing Commander Abhinandan flew a MIG 21 against the technologically advanced F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft of Pakistan Air Force. Speaking on Wing Commander Abhinandan and the pilots who were a part of the airstrike, the Air Chief said, "They had no hesitation to engage vastly superior aircrafts in terms of technology and weapons." Wing Commander's unit is the only MIG 21 unit to become a Falcon slayer.

READ | Indian Air Force Sets Up Court Inquiry After Microlight Aircraft Crashes In Patiala

Speaking on the Balakot strike and the message it gave to perpetrators of the terror attack, Air Chief said, "The message was clear, there is no status quo, any attack orchestrated from across the border will not be accepted at all. There will be a robust response."

Speaking on the terror launchpads which have been reorganised across the border in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), the Air Chief said that the intelligence agencies are closely monitoring all the terror camps and their activities adding that IAF is ready for another airstrike at any depth if need be. He also praised the job done by the intelligence in identifying the targets of the terror launch pads after which the Air Force conducted the strike with precision.

READ | 'We Look Back With Satisfaction': Ex-IAF Chief On First Anniversary Of Balakot Airstrike

Air Chief Marshal Bhadoria said that Indian Air Force will be a different force altogether after the induction of Rafale fighter jets, calling it a "game-changer" when used along with the aircraft IAF has in its inventory.

The Balakot airstrike was conducted by India in the early morning hours of 26 February 2019 when Indian warplanes flew across the border to PoK and destroyed the terror launchpads of Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. The airstrike was a striking retaliation to the cowardly Pulwama terror attack.

READ | IAF Plane Flies Using Bio-fuel Mixture; PM Says Such Efforts Help Reduce Crude Oil Imports

READ | IAF Saves Woman's Life By Airlifting Her From Kishtwar To Hospital In Jammu