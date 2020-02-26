The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Wing Commander Abhinandan Demonstrated Spirit Of IAF': Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadoria

General News

On the Balakot airstrike anniversary, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadoria praised Wing Commander Abhinandan stating that he 'demonstrated the spirit of IAF'

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:

On the anniversary of the Balakot airstrike, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadoria has lauded Wing Commander Abhinandan stating that he "demonstrated the spirit of Indian Air Force", despite flying a technologically inferior aircraft as compared to the enemy's. Wing Commander Abhinandan flew a MIG 21 against the technologically advanced F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft of Pakistan Air Force. Speaking on Wing Commander Abhinandan and the pilots who were a part of the airstrike, the Air Chief said, "They had no hesitation to engage vastly superior aircrafts in terms of technology and weapons." Wing Commander's unit is the only MIG 21 unit to become a Falcon slayer.

READ | Indian Air Force Sets Up Court Inquiry After Microlight Aircraft Crashes In Patiala

Speaking on the Balakot strike and the message it gave to perpetrators of the terror attack, Air Chief said, "The message was clear, there is no status quo, any attack orchestrated from across the border will not be accepted at all. There will be a robust response."

Speaking on the terror launchpads which have been reorganised across the border in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), the Air Chief said that the intelligence agencies are closely monitoring all the terror camps and their activities adding that IAF is ready for another airstrike at any depth if need be. He also praised the job done by the intelligence in identifying the targets of the terror launch pads after which the Air Force conducted the strike with precision.

READ | 'We Look Back With Satisfaction': Ex-IAF Chief On First Anniversary Of Balakot Airstrike

Air Chief Marshal Bhadoria said that Indian Air Force will be a different force altogether after the induction of Rafale fighter jets, calling it a "game-changer" when used along with the aircraft IAF has in its inventory.

The Balakot airstrike was conducted by India in the early morning hours of 26 February 2019 when Indian warplanes flew across the border to PoK and destroyed the terror launchpads of Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. The airstrike was a striking retaliation to the cowardly Pulwama terror attack.

READ | IAF Plane Flies Using Bio-fuel Mixture; PM Says Such Efforts Help Reduce Crude Oil Imports

READ | IAF Saves Woman's Life By Airlifting Her From Kishtwar To Hospital In Jammu

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ARVIND KEJRIWAL CALLS FOR CURFEW
SONIA SEEKS SHAH'S RESIGNATION
CORONAVIRUS: IRAN MIN PRE-DETECTION
TOKYO ORGANIZERS, IOC GOING AHEAD AS PLANNED WITH OLYMPICS
MALALA ON MEETING THUNBERG
RAHMAN, KHANNA ATTEND PREZ'S DINNER