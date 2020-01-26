Republic Day: Wing Commander Shaliza Dhami Explains Her Stellar Journey In The IAF

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Republic Day, as part of the special 'Proud To Be Indian' broadcast, Wing Commander Shaliza Dhami spoke about her journey in the Indian Air Force. Being India’s first female Flying Instructor as well as Flying Commander, she has an experience of over 15 years in the Indian Air Force. Currently, she is the Flying Commander of the Chetak Helicopter unit.

Motivation to join the Indian Air Force

“The famous question that everyone asks you when you are young- ‘What do you want to be?’ The same question was asked to me and I always used to say that I want to be a pilot. When I was in college, I saw the NCC unit, I became an NCC cadet. There, I saw a glimpse of Air Force and I really liked it. I got attached to what the Air Force is. Few cadets were selected to go to the Air Chief’s house. At that time, I just saw a little more of the Air Force and got attached to it. And then I joined the Air Force.”

The role of NCC

"When you join as a cadet in NCC, you are raw- purely from a civil background. We hardly have any interaction with the defence forces as a civilian. It is only when I joined NCC, the Commanding Officer used to take us for flying. I saw a little more into it when I saw a couple of camps. And the selection procedure to actually participate in RDC is a huge and lengthy procedure. Finally, the results came and I was selected for RDC. After that, I was 100% sure that I will be a part of the Air Force."

Activities of the unit

"We have a lot of work in our hands. We do participate in HDR operations, we gave aid to civil power, we do the SARs and we have a lot of other activities which are planned schedules accordingly. We are ready to take on any job that is assigned to us. For that, we have unit pilots who are trained over a period of time and they are selected to do a couple of roles. In a unit, we have a mix of officers with a mix of seniority starting from the officers who have just joined the unit and the officer who has put in 16-18 years of service. So in a unit, we work together to achieve whatever we are told to. Like, if you remember the Uttarakhand flash floods, the unit participated in that. We had the Kerala flood in which the Chetak and Cheetah had participated in the rescue."

Significance of family support

"My husband and I are in the same profession. He has also worked in the unit. He has also seen the service more than me. He is senior to me. And he is equally busy. But whenever I am not at home, he takes on the job. And when he is not there, I do that. So that’s how we have been able to sail till now smoothly and whatever activities I participate in and am away from home for, he is the one who always says that's okay- 'things will be done. Don’t worry about what is happening back at home'. So if that was not there, I could not have achieved what I have today."

