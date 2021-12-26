Last Updated:

Winter Helicopter Service In Ladakh From Dec 29

Winter helicopter service in Ladakh from Dec 29

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Kargil (Ladakh), Dec 26 (PTI) The winter helicopter service in Ladakh will commence on December 29, an official said on Sunday.

During winter, Ladakh generally remains cut-off from the rest of the country due to closure of the Srinagar-Leh national highway owing to heavy snowfall.

“The flight will start from Leh to Kargil, and then from Kargil to Srinagar,  and vice versa: Srinagar-Kargil-Leh,” the official said.

Online bookings for the winter rides have opened, he said. PTI TAS  CJ CJ

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT