Winter Session 2021: Lok Sabha Clears Farm Laws Repeal Bill Amid Heavy Ruckus

In a massive development, the Lok Sabha cleared the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on Monday, in a stormy start to the Winter Session 2021 that witnessed ruckus by Opposition MPs, forcing adjournment of the House. The 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' was introduced in the Lower House by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in the backdrop of loud sloganeering by the Opposition members, who demanded a discussion on the bill.

The LS Speaker insisted that the environment is not conducive for debate and passed the bill after it received majority votes. Soon after, Om Birla adjourned the Lok Sabha proceedings till 2 pm.

The Parliament session began on a fiery note as proceedings were disrupted twice by the Opposition, which demanded a law on guaranteeing MSP to farmers besides a complete rollback of the farm laws. Minutes after the Winter Session 2021 commenced at 11 am, the lower house was adjourned over relentless sloganeering by the members.

The farm law to be repealed are Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. The three laws were at the centre of farmers protests that are being held at the Delhi border since last year.

Despite PM's assurance of repealing the legislation, farmers have refused to stop their sit-in protests urging the Centre to hold talks with them over Minimum Support Price (MSP), the death of farmers during the protest and the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.