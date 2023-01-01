Winter Session Of Chhattisgarh Assembly To Begin From Jan 2 As Extension Of December Session

The winter session of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will start from January 2, an official said on Sunday.

A two-day special session of the assembly was held on December 1 and 2, which was then was adjourned till January 1, thereby extending it as the winter session.

The session is scheduled to conclude on January 6, the assembly secretariat official said.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to target the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress dispensation over the delay in regularisation of contractual employees in government departments and other issues. PTI COR NP NP

