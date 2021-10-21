Wishes pour in from WHO, Bhutan, Lanka as India achieves 100 cr Covid vaccine dose landmark

Geneva/Jerusalem, Oct 21 (PTI) Wishes poured in for India from the World Health Organisation and the leadership of Israel, the US and Sri Lanka, after it scripted history on Thursday with the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassing the 100-crore milestone.

Taking to Twitter, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scientists, health workers and people of India on their "efforts to protect the vulnerable populations from COVID-19 and achieve vaccine equity targets".

"Congratulations to @narendramodi on leading India's successful COVID-19 vaccination campaign that has now administered more than 1 billion vaccines to the Indian people,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted on Thursday.

"These life-saving vaccines are helping us all defeat the global pandemic,” he added.

India and Israel have agreed to mutually recognise each other’s vaccination certificates in order to ease travel.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated India for the "extraordinary accomplishment" of administering one billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. "I applaud India's successes in fighting COVID-19 at home and for its efforts to help end the pandemic in the Indo-Pacific region and well beyond," he said.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman also congratulated India and applauded its commitment to ramp up vaccine production for export and use worldwide.

"Congratulations to India on administering their 1 billionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine! We applaud India’s commitment to ramp up vaccine production for export and use worldwide. With the #Quad, the US and India are working together to vaccinate the world and end the pandemic," she said.

Bhutan's Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering said the feat is a "huge accomplishment" not just for India, but the world. "On behalf of the people of Bhutan, I congratulate India!" he tweeted.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) thanked Tshering for his wishes and his appreciation for the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

Vaccine Maitri is a humanitarian initiative undertaken by the Indian government to provide COVID-19 vaccines to countries around the world. The government started providing vaccines from January 20.

India has so far delivered around 66.3 million doses of vaccines to 95 countries, including Canada, the UK, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Brazil, Nepal, South Africa, Ukraine and Bahrain.

Bhutanese foreign minister Tandi Dorji also congratulated India for administering one billion COVID-19 vaccinations. "A historic milestone!" he tweeted.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa congratulated PM Modi, the medical community and frontliners of India "for achieving this mammoth task".

"The way forward & adjusting to the new normal while staying safe is highly dependent on a successful vaccination drive. Congratulations on reaching this milestone," he tweeted.

In its response, the MEA said the guidance and support of the Lankan prime minister have been instrumental in driving India-Lanka relations forward.

"We hope mass vaccination drives in the 2 countries will promote travel & interactions in both directions & enhance people 2 people ties that form the bedrock of India-Lanka relations," it tweeted.

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih congratulated Prime Minister Modi and the government of India for administering 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

"Congratulations to PM @narendramodi and government of India for administering 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines, displaying the innovation and solidarity of the Indian people. Thank you also, India, for supporting Maldives’ Covid-19 recovery and vaccination efforts,” he tweeted.

Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan and Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera also congratulated India on its achievement of administering 1 billion vaccination doses.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in Israel on a five-day visit to the country, applauded the selfless hard work and dedication of doctors and health workers. PTI SCY/ZH AKJ ZH ZH

