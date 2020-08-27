With 14718 Fresh Cases, Maharashtra's COVID Tally Soars To 7.33 Lakh; 355 Deaths Reported

On Thursday, August 27, Maharashtra recorded 14,718 new novel coronavirus cases, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 7,33,568. At present, there are 1,78,234 active cases in the state. With 9,136 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 5,31,563.

355 deaths- 47 from Pune, 36 from Nagpur, 31 each from Nashik and Nanded, 30 from Mumbai, 27 from Kolhapur, 18 from Solapur, 17 from Sangli, 13 each from Thane and Raigad, 11 from Navi Mumbai, 10 from Jalgaon, 8 from Ahmednagar, 7 from Panvel, 6 each from Mira Bhayandar and Aurangabad, 5 from Dhule, 4 each from Jalna, Osmanabad and Bhandara, three each from Wardha, Latur and Nandurbar, two each from Palghar, Satara, Beed, Yavatmal and Buldhana and one each from Hingoli, Malegaon and Bhiwandi were reported on Thursday.

Until now, a total of 23,444 persons have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 38,62,184 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 13,24,232 persons are under home quarantine, 33,641 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 18.99%, 72.46%, and 3.20% respectively.

Today,newly14718 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly9136 patients have been cured today,totally531563 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals Total Active patients are 178234The patient recovery rate in the state is 72.46%.#meechmazarakshak — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) August 27, 2020

Maharashtra CM rules out holding exams during COVID-19 period

Speaking at a virtual meeting chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray asserted that it was not possible to conduct exams at this juncture. With Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in attendance, the meeting discussed the demand to postpone the JEE and NEET exams. Mentioning that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government decided to promote final year university students instead of holding the exam, Thackeray observed that the threat of COVID-19 spread had increased now.

According to him, the future of students was of paramount importance. Citing the example of the US where 97,000 children tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last two weeks of July, the Maharashtra CM contended that such a situation in India would be disastrous. India has witnessed 33,10,234 novel coronavirus cases and 60,472 deaths.

