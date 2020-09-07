Maharashtra Sees Dip In Daily COVID-19 Cases, Tally Rises By 16,429

After days of reporting fresh highs, Maharashtra saw a dip in new Coronavirus cases on Monday with 16,429 people testing positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 9,23,641.

The number of recovered patients rose by 14,922 in the same period, taking the aggregate of recovered cases to 6,59,322. The Recovery Rate in the state now stands at 71.38%, as against the national average of 77.31%.

The state's Coronavirus death toll reached 27,027 after 423 patients succumbed to the highly infectious respiratory disease. Out of the 423 deaths reported today, 217 are from the last 48 hours and 96 are from last week. Rest 110 deaths are from the period before last week.

Out of these 110 deaths, 79 occurred in Nagpur, 16 in Pune, 3 in Solapur, 3 in Thane, 2 in Aurangabad, 2 in Kolhapur, 1 in Buldhana, 1 in Chandrapur, 1 in Parbhani, 1 in Raigad, and 1 in Satara. Maharashtra's case fatality rate (CFR) now stands at 2.93%, while it is 1.70% for India.

As of September 7, there are 2,36,934 active cases in Maharashtra, the highest of any other State in the country.

Currently, 15,17,066 people are under home quarantine and 38,349 people in institutional quarantine. Out of 47,05,932 laboratory samples, 9,23,641 have been tested positive (19.63%) for COVID-19 till date.

India's auto and educational hub, Pune, has reported the highest number of active Coronavirus cases of 61,781. So far, 4,470 people have died while 1,37,217 have recovered in the district. Fears have risen over fresh infection spurt in Maharashtra's densely populated urban clusters like Mumbai and Thane, having reported 1,57,410 and 1,44,900 respectively.

Today, newly 16429 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 14922 patients have been cured today, totally 659322 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals Total Active patients are 236934 The patient recovery rate in the state is 71.38%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) September 7, 2020

RT-PCR test charges slashed

With the testing kit production cost falling after Maharashtra eased lockdown norms, the state government on Monday further reduced the rates for RT-PCR COVID-19 tests conducted by private laboratories. According to the governments decision, the charges for picking test samples from collection sites have been reduced to Rs 1,200 from Rs 1,900 (which was fixed last month).

Collecting samples from kiosks, COVID-19 care collection centres, hospitals, clinics, quarantine centres of laboratories will now cost Rs 1,600 as against Rs 2,200 earlier. The fees for collecting patient samples from his/her residence, their transport, testing, and reporting of samples has been slashed to Rs 2,000 from Rs 2,500, the government said.

The government said the revised charges are inclusive of all taxes. The government took the step after a committee set up by it to decide the rates charged by private laboratories submitted its report. Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT- PCR) is a laboratory technique widely used in the diagnosis of genetic diseases and to measure gene expression in research.

