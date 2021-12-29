With 23 Fresh Cases, Rajasthan's Omicron Tally Climbs To 69

Rajasthan recorded 23 fresh cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Wednesday, pushing the tally of such cases to 69 in the state.

According to a spokesperson of the state medical and health department, of the fresh Omicron cases, 10 were reported from Ajmer, nine from Jaipur, two from Bhilwara and one each from Alwar and Jodhpur.

Four of the 23 patients had returned from abroad, three got infected after coming in contact with foreign travellers and two returned from other states. All of them have been kept in isolation in a special ward for Omicron patients at the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) hospital.

Of the 69 patients infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the state, 39 are from Jaipur, 17 from Ajmer, four each from Sikar and Udaipur, two from Bhilwara and one person each is from Alwar, Jodhpur and Maharashtra. Of the 46 people who tested for positive for Omicron in the state earlier, 44 have been cured.

A total of 438 COVID-19 patients were under treatment in the state till Tuesday evening.

