With 3913 New COVID-19 Cases, Maharashtra's Tally Crosses 19 Lakh; 1.22 Cr Samples Tested

On Wednesday, December 23, 3913 more persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 19,06,371. At present, there are 54,573 active cases in the state. With 7,620 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 18,01,700. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 745 new cases recorded in the day.

93 deaths- 14 from Mumbai, 13 from Aurangabad, 9 each from Nashik and Pune, 8 from Solapur, 5 from Ahmednagar, 4 each from Chandrapur, Panvel and Thane, three from Akola, two each from Yavatmal, Nanded, Jalna, Raigad, and Navi Mumbai and one each from Mira Bhayandar, Vasai Virar, Malegaon, Jalgaon, Satara, Amravati, Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, and Gadchiroli were reported on Wednesday.

Until now, a total of 48,969 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far over 1,22,78,476 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 4,88,723 persons are under home quarantine, 3,420 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 94.51%, and 2.57% respectively.

Today, newly 3913 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 7620 patients have been cured today. Totally 1801700 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 54573. The patient recovery rate in the state is 94.51%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) December 23, 2020

Maharashtra releases guidelines for Christmas celebration

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government released guidelines for the celebration of Christmas to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state. Taking note of the fact that all major religious festivals were celebrated in a very simple manner this year owing to the COVID-19 crisis, it called upon Christians to follow suit. It is mandatory for everyone to scrupulously follow all rules laid down by the Health, Environment and Medical Education departments and the respective Municipal Corporation, police and local administration.

Here are some of the key guidelines:

Social distancing and hygiene rules should be followed in areas where the Christmas crib, Christmas tree and other things are located.

The choir in the church should have a maximum of 10 members. They should use different mics and observe social distancing.

Citizens below the age of 10 years and above the age of 60 years should avoid venturing out and instead, celebrate the festival at home. The church should try to arrange the facility of online Mass for them.

No procession or function which attracts a crowd should be organised.

Firecrackers should not be burst.

The Thanksgiving Mass in the Church on December 31 should be held at 7 pm or earlier instead of midnight.

