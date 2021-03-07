With 5 Assembly Polls Nearing, Second Phase Of Budget Session Likely To Be Cut Short

Amid a high-octane campaign for assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory, the second part of the Budget session of Parliament that is scheduled to begin on Monday is likely to be cut short by two weeks. It was earlier scheduled to last for about a month.

As per the Parliament officials, many leaders from the ruling party and the opposition have requested Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to shorten the tenure of the session as many parliamentarians belonging to BJP, Congress, TMC, DMK, Left bloc, AGP, AIADMK and many other regional parties will be busy campaigning for the upcoming elections.

Agenda for the Second part

In the second part of the Budget session, the main focus of the government would be to get the various demands for grants for the year 2020-2021 passed, along with the Finance Bill which carries various tax proposals. Besides these, there are various other bills to be passed in this session like the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, Electricity (Amendment) Bill, Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill.

First part of the Budget Session

The first part of the budget session that kickstarted on January 29, saw a rather rough start with 20 opposition parties, including the Congress boycotting the President's joint address, in support of the farmers protesting for the repeal of the three farm laws. After a couple of days, on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented India's first paperless budget. The budget mainly focussed on healthcare and agriculture.

As per Lok Sabha Secretariat, the lower house achieved 99.9 per cent productivity in the days that followed in the first part of the two-part Budget session of the Parliament. During the first part, the Lok Sabha sat for 49 hours and 17 minutes against the stipulated time of 50 hours, informed Birla.

Vice President Naidu, who also serves as the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, informed that the house spent 27 hours and 11 minutes in debates and discussions in the first part.

A major part of the time was spent discussing the Motion of Thanks to the President and the General Budget for 2021-2022. The first part of the session concluded on February 15.

