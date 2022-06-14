With 6,594 New Infections, India Sees Drop In COVID Cases; Positivity Rate Falls To 2.05%

India on Sunday saw a sigh of relief as the country logged 6,594 COVID-19 cases, 18 less than yesterday. The positivity rate has also indicated improvement and has lowered to 2.05% from over 3%. A total of 4,035 people have recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,26,61,370. The total active cases stands at 50,548.

The active cases comprise 0.12% of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.67%, the data updated at 8 am stated. An increase of 2,553 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Health Ministry informed that the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.32% while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21%. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 195.35 crore.

India witnesses surge in COVID cases

India was so far successful in restricting the number of Covid cases. For the past few months, the country enjoyed a status of decline in COVID tally. However, in the past two weeks, an uptick in the number of caseloads has been observed. While June 1 saw 2,663 average cases, it doubled by 8th June. By 11th June it had crossed the 8000 mark.

Government steps to curb Covid numbers

In view of the recent surge in COVID cases in India, the Union Health Ministry urged state governments to closely monitor areas reporting fresh caseloads. States like Maharastra, Delhi, Karnataka, and Kerala have recorded an exponential surge in COVID cases in recent days. The Health Ministry also recommended the adoption of the Center's five-fold approach along with adhering to COVID protocols.

The Health Ministry has requested states to carefully adhere to Covid protocols and monitor clusters of new Covid cases in their jurisdictions. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan recently issued a letter to state personnel in Maharastra, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. In his letter, he urged the states to ensure that adequate testing is provided and requested that infected patients' samples be sent for genetic sequencing.